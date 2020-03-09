Wear a mask during sex, Canada's top health official says in COVID-19 era

Dr. Theresa Tam also says people should avoid kissing during sex, particularly if they don't have an intimate partner living with them.

Canada's top health official has some advice for people who want to get intimate during the COVID-19 pandemic: Wear a mask, don't kiss and consider going solo.

Dr. Theresa Tam, Chief Public Health Officer of Canada, said that while sexual health is important, it is complicated in the world of the coronavirus. It's particularly tricky if someone doesn't live with an intimate partner or if their partner is among the higher risk groups for complications.

"The lowest risk sexual activity during COVID-19 involves yourself alone," Tam said in a statement Wednesday, implying people should consider avoiding sex with a partner.

The advice that is getting the most attention is the suggestion that partners should wear a mask that covers the nose and mouth and to skip kissing and face-to-face contact.

Tam also said people who have COVID-19 or are showing symptoms should not have sex. They should also limit alcohol use so that they remain clear-headed and don't make unsafe decisions.

This is all in addition to the traditional advice of wearing a condom to avoid sexually transmitted diseases.