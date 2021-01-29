New COVID-19 variants now present in at least 29 states

Dr. Fauci urges people to get vaccinated while Tim Kaine pushes for Senate to do away with the filibuster in order to pass the $1.9 trillion "American Rescue Plan."

WASHINGTON — New variants of the coronavirus that were initially found in the United Kingdom, South Africa, and Brazil -- and have since been identified in the United States -- are expected to persist, eventually outnumbering the original COVID-19 virus.

The U.K. variants have now been found in 29 states, and the highly contagious South African and Brazilian versions have also been found stateside.

The nation's leading infectious disease expert and President Joe Biden's chief medical adviser, Dr. Anthony Fauci, said on Friday that the best defense is still getting a COVID-19 vaccination.

"The fundamental principle of getting people vaccinated as quickly and as efficiently as you possibly can will always be the best way to prevent further evolution of any mutant," he said.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Friday that the new variants have most definitely gotten the Biden Administration's attention.

"Our team has been monitoring variants as there have been developments around the world and the potential for them to travel here," she said. "It re-emphasizes the importance of getting vaccines into the arms of Americans, something that our health team has said will make people safer.

Meanwhile, Psaki reiterated Biden's support for the $1.9 trillion "American Rescue Plan" relief package to be passed in Congress.

Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Virginia) says the Senate may move next week to eliminate the filibuster to get the measure approved.