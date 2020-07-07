Taking the bar exam, along with 750 people, during a pandemic can be risky

Trying to host a "mass gathering" during a major health crisis is not easy. The North Carolina Board of Law Examiners is doing that and some don't think it's safe.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Gwen Barlow spends upwards of four to six hours a day studying at what amounts to a card table in her parents’ house. The recent UNC Law School graduate is preparing to take the North Carolina Bar Exam in less than four weeks. Any attorney will tell you prepping for the exam is stressful but it’s not the test that has Barlow most worried, “We feel there are not enough precautions being taken to protect us and our families and communities,” said Barlow.

About 750 people from around the state will be taking the exam later this month in Raleigh. Most years it is held exclusively at the North Carolina Fairgrounds in one of the large exhibition halls. This year, because of concerns with COVID-19, the North Carolina Board of Law Examiners has decided to split the test takers up into three groups, “We're doing all we can to keep people safe,” said Chairperson Kimberly Herrick.

Most people taking the exam (400) will be divided into four quadrants inside the Jim Graham building at the fairgrounds. Each zone will have a separate entrance and exit. Those taking the exam will sit on opposite ends of an 8-foot-long table and be required to wear a mask. Tables will be spaced at least six feet apart. The board has created a long list of protective measures that everyone must follow however some feel it is still risky to put that many people in the same area.

“The North Carolina Board of Law Examiners based on their decisions are not protecting us,” Taylor Dant said.

The recent graduate is living with her parents while preparing to take the exam. Her father has some health issues and her mother is a cancer nurse. Dant worries what might happen if she would get the virus and pass it on to one of them.

“My dad will not be able to handle the virus,” Dant said.

Several states are making changes to the “traditional exam” because of concerns with COVID-19. Washington, Oregon, and Utah are granting diploma privilege which basically means an exam is not required. Other states have switched to online testing.

“It makes me angry to think that I’m having to choose between entering a profession I’ve been diligently studying to enter and then coming home to my family with a potentially deadly disease,” Adam Rodrigues said.

Chairperson Herrick has told WFMY News 2 any person taking the exam can fill out an emergency request to take the test in a private room on the campus at North Carolina State with a single proctor in the room. Herrick said about a dozen people have been granted their request and it can accommodate at least 10 to 12 others.

“We want to do what we can if they have a reason to file that request,” Herrick said.

As part of the protective measures put in place prior to the exam, test-takers will be required to sign an assumption of risk document. The form details everything those taking the exam must do to ensure the utmost safety for all in attendance while also outlining the possible risk.

The form includes a section that outlines the possible exposure to the virus and that by attending the July 2020 North Carolina bar examination the possibility that such exposure exists and the infection may result in personal injury, illness, permanent disability, and death.

“I’m deeply disappointed in the way they’ve (North Carolina Board of Law Examiners) handled this and handled us,” Rodrigues said.

“It is their responsibility to administer the test in a way that protects entrance into this profession.”

WFMY News 2 reached out to board chairperson Herrick and asked about the assumption of risk form that must be signed.

“We want to just make sure that everybody that is coming understands there is a risk involved, will it still be a requirement three weeks from now, I don’t know the answer to that,” said Herrick.

