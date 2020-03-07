Alamance County candidates give back to essential workers

Almost every city is divided into at least two sides. Burlington is no different. While there are good pockets with nice homes and newer businesses, the east side of town has traditionally been more neglected when it comes to revitalization efforts, “It has often been left behind or left out of the conversation of people in powers,” said Kristen Powers.
The Alamance County Commissioner candidate along with a group of other candidates spent a recent morning passing out care packages to essential workers in the area, “I wanted to let people know they are not forgotten because I know when they see all these stories about health care workers they may feel forgotten,” said Dreama Caldwell.
The longtime Burlington resident is also running for a seat on the county commission. Caldwell had the idea of putting together care packages after her husband, who is an essential worker, fell ill, “I just want to say thanks and to let them know we appreciate the sacrifice they are making,” said Caldwell.
The package of goodies includes food, household items, some essentials, and a stress ball. The group spent a few hours one night putting the packages together and then delivered them the next day to workers at Food Lion, Dollar General, Dollar Tree, and Roses, “We want to show that we care and are grateful for their contribution and sacrifice now,” said Powers.