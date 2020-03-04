TAMPA, Fla. — He lives in America's hardest-hit city, and he was hoarding thousands of supplies needed by health care workers on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic, according to the Department of Justice (DOJ).

Not only did he have surgical masks, medical gowns and other supplies, but the DOJ said he was selling them to health care workers at a 700 percent markup.

That's what led up to the arrest of 43-year-old Baruch Feldheim from Brooklyn.

According to a news release, Feldheim allegedly sold certain materials designated as "scarce" by the Department of Health, including N95 masks, to doctors and nurses at drastically inflated prices.

The DOJ specifically outlines an instance on March 18 where a New Jersey doctor says they contacted Feldheim in a WhatsApp chat called "Virus2020!" where Feldheim agreed to sell the doctor approximately 1,000 N95 masks and other materials for $12,000 -- a 700 percent markup.

The doctor also claimed that Feldheim directed him to an auto repair shop filled with enough materials to "outfit an entire hospital" to pick up the medical supplies. He said there was hand sanitizer, Clorox wipes, chemical cleaning supply agents, and surgical supplies.

Then on March 23, 2020, Feldheim allegedly offered to sell a nurse surgical gowns out of his home in Brooklyn.

That is when the FBI began watching him.

According to the DOJ, Feldheim received an eight-pallet shipment of medical face masks from Canada, an empty N95 mask box was found outside his home and people were seen on multiple occasions leaving his home with bags that appeared to contain medical supplies.

On March 29, FBI agents approached Feldheim to question him. According to the release, while the agents were within four to five feet of Felheim, he allegedly coughed in their direction without covering his mouth before claiming he has the coronavirus.

Feldheim also allegedly made false statements to the FBI stating he did not have large quantities of medical supplies, that he worked for a company that bought and sold personal protective equipment and other materials and that he never took physical custody of the materials, according to the DOJ.

Feldheim is charged with assaulting a federal officer and with making false statements to law enforcement.

His assault charge carries a maximum penalty of one year in prison and a $100,000 fine. The false statements charge carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

