SARASOTA, Fla. — One Navy veteran took on one of the harder fights of his life at Sarasota Memorial Hospital -- the coronavirus.

Steve Hefler was admitted into Sarasota Memorial on March 28 due to the coronavirus and moved within a day to the ICU to continue his fight. Now, after 25 days in the critical care unit, he is on the road to recovery.

Dozens of hospital staff lined the hallways clapping and cheering for Helfer as he made his transition from the ICU to a "step-down" unit Thursday.

The celebration of Helfer's progress bounced off the walls as he was wheeled through the clapping crowd. One nurse even Facetimed Hefler's family so they could say congratulations on his release from the ICU.

Cheers of "yay, uncle Steven!" and "I like your hat" (referencing Helfer's PPE) could be heard coming from the phone.

But, the health care workers' tribute did not stop there.

The group broke out in an a capella rendition of Hefler's favorite song, "County Roads" by John Denver.

Congratulations, Steve! Wishing you a speedy recovery!

You can watch the full video here.

