NC sets new COVID-19 case record over the holiday weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — According to data from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, North Carolina has set a new COVID-19 case record over the holiday weekend, reporting nearly 20,000 new infections on New Year's Day.

The two-week average daily case rise is nearing 10,000, marking a new record surge in cases for the state.

With new positive COVID-19 cases rising in the state, so are the hospitalizations. Data from NCDHHS shows hospitalizations topping 2,700 on Monday with patient counts up nearly 750 from one week ago.

The state's positivity rate has also broken a record with North Carolina averaging 17% of COVID-19 tests over the last 2 weeks coming back positive.

On Jan. 3, NCDHHS says 12,989 new COVID-19 infections were reported across the state.

Positivity rate has also broken a record. NC is averaging 17% of covid tests over the last 2 wks finding an infection, with New Year's Day positivity above 27% on the day. @wcnc pic.twitter.com/RNDa86HrN5 — Vanessa Ruffes (@VanessaRuffes) January 3, 2022

While data suggests the omicron variant may cause less severe illness for those who are vaccinated, NCDHHS says those who are unvaccinated or have underlying medical conditions are at the highest risk of severe illness and hospitalization.

“We are concerned that even a very small proportion of these cases ending up in the hospital could overwhelm our hospital system and increase the loss of lives of those most vulnerable,” incoming NCDHHS Secretary Kody H. Kinsley said. “Everyone can help save lives and protect hospital capacity by getting vaccinated if you haven’t already and getting boosted if you are eligible.”

