GREENSBORO, N.C. — A lot can be learned from taking a closer look at COVID-19 data over time. We can discover trends that give context to what the virus looks like across North Carolina and local counties.

Using data over the last month of positive coronavirus cases reported daily by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, we created a graph to help you better see how our state is doing.

Each blue bar represents one day of positive cases reported. The moving average line shows the daily deaths.

NCDHHS released new numbers around 11 a.m. Friday that show the third-largest daily case jump since the pandemic started. It is however, the largest testing day, with 5% of cases coming back positive, so far. There are 17,129 cases as of Friday, which includes more than 9,000 and 641 deaths.

This graph shows the curve of conoravirus cases and deaths in North Carolina from 5/6 - 5/15.

Fifteen people have been released from hospitals statewide since Thursday.

This graph shows the number of hospitalizations over from 5/6 - 5/13 in North Carolina.

When looking at counties, Forsyth County added more than 50 cases for the fourth-straight day. No one has died from the virus in the county in more than a week.

Guilford County added 20 cases and one more person died since Thursday.

This graph outlines the number of coronavirus cases and deaths from 5/6 - 5/15 in Guilford County.

Chatham County added five new cases and 13 deaths. This the biggest spike in deaths the county has seen since the pandemic started.

The Surry County Health Department opened free mass testing at three sites Monday and some test results came out Friday. The health department reported that of the 583 people tested Monday, 18 are positive so far. Forty tests are pending. Test results from the meat processing plant outbreak at Wayne Farms don’t appear to reflect in the NCDHHS numbers for Surry County as of Friday.



Remember - as testing increases, so will cases so small increases can actually be worth celebrating when they are contributing to a flat line like what we see here.

