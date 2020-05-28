CVS to open 55 new drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites in North Carolina

The sites are part of CVS' commitment to open 1,000 testing locations by the end of May.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — CVS Health is opening 55 new COVID-19 testing sites across North Carolina Friday.

The sites are part of CVS' commitment to open 1,000 testing locations by the end of May.

Those who want to be tested must register online at CVS.com to schedule an appointment.

What to expect

When you arrive for your appointment, you will stay in your car and self-swab at a drive-thru window under the supervision of a CVS pharmacy employee.

Tests will be sent to a third-party independent lab, and the results will be available in about three days.

“CVS Health has been at the forefront of helping our nation scale-up COVID-19 testing capabilities, and we’re proud to meet our goal of establishing 1,000 testing sites in communities across the country,” said Larry J. Merlo, President and CEO of CVS Health. “Opening access to testing in more locations using our drive-thru window represents an important milestone in our response to the pandemic. We remain grateful for the daily efforts and sacrifices of our front-line colleagues who make the continued expansion of our testing possible.”

The testing sites will continue to provide regular service to customers and patients.

Click here for more information or to sign up for an appointment.

Testing locations

The following CVS pharmacies across North Carolina are opening testing sites:

CVS Pharmacy, 1550 North Sandhills Boulevard, Aberdeen, NC 28315

CVS Pharmacy, 440 East Dixie Drive, Asheboro, NC 27203

CVS Pharmacy, 1080 Hendersonville Road, Asheville, NC 28803

CVS Pharmacy, 1703 Live Oak Street, Beaufort, NC 28516

CVS Pharmacy, 2147 Blowing Rock Road, Boone, NC 28607

CVS Pharmacy, 2017 West Webb Avenue, Burlington, NC 27215

CVS Pharmacy, 5859 Tryon Road, Cary, NC 27518

CVS Pharmacy, 2797 Highway 55, Cary, NC 27519

CVS Pharmacy, 7025 Winston Hill Drive, Cary, NC 27519

CVS Pharmacy, 2994 Kildaire Farm Road, Cary, NC 27518

CVS Pharmacy, 11314 US 15-501, Chapel Hill, NC 27514

CVS Pharmacy, 9628 Rea Road, Charlotte, NC 28277

CVS Pharmacy, 115 West Arrowood Road, Charlotte, NC 28217

CVS Pharmacy, 10730 Providence Road, Charlotte, NC 28262

CVS Pharmacy, 9915 Park Cedar Drive, Charlotte, NC 28210

CVS Pharmacy, 9805 Rocky River Road, Charlotte, NC 28215

CVS Pharmacy, 11430 North Tryon Street, Charlotte, NC 28262

CVS Pharmacy, 8420 Steele Creek Road, Charlotte, NC 28273

CVS Pharmacy, 4098 Houston Field Court, Charlotte, NC 28277

CVS Pharmacy, 32 Village Center Drive, Clayton, NC 27527

CVS Pharmacy, 1260 Union Street, Concord, NC 28025

CVS Pharmacy, 2002 Shiloah Church Road, Davidson, NC 28036

CVS Pharmacy, 930 Martin Luther King Jr, Durham, NC 27713

CVS Pharmacy, 6911 Garrett Road, Durham, NC 27707

CVS Pharmacy, 5311 Roxboro Road, Durham, NC 27712

CVS Pharmacy, 3573 Hillsborough Road, Durham, NC 27705

CVS Pharmacy, 3362 Bragg Boulevard, Fayetteville, NC 28303

CVS Pharmacy, 100 Law Road, Fayetteville, NC 28311

CVS Pharmacy, 7469 Rockfish Road, Fayetteville, NC 28306

CVS Pharmacy, 790 Timber Drive, Garner, NC 27529

CVS Pharmacy, 3658 South New Hope Road, Gastonia, NC 28056

CVS Pharmacy, 4310 West Wendover Avenue, Greensboro, NC 27407

CVS Pharmacy, 2210 Fleming Road, Greensboro, NC 27410

CVS Pharmacy, 1605 Four Seasons Boulevard, Hendersonville, NC 28792

CVS Pharmacy, 1220 Highway 321 NW, Hickory, NC 28601

CVS Pharmacy, 1132 East Cutler Crossing, Leland, NC 28451

CVS Pharmacy, 3610 Mathews Mint Road, Matthews, NC 28105

CVS Pharmacy, 3310 Siskey Parkway, Matthews, NC 28105

CVS Pharmacy, 5020 Arendell Street, Morehead, NC 28557

CVS Pharmacy, 2340 Spring Forest Road, Raleigh, NC 27615

CVS Pharmacy, 6840 Glenwood Avenue, Raleigh, NC 27612

CVS Pharmacy, 3500 Wake Forest Road, Raleigh, NC 27609

CVS Pharmacy, 13304 Leesville Church Road, Raleigh, NC 27617

CVS Pharmacy, 3051 New Bern Avenue, Raleigh, NC 27606

CVS Pharmacy, 105 East College Avenue, Shelby, NC 28152

CVS Pharmacy, 442 Highway 27 South, Stanley, NC 28164

CVS Pharmacy, 178 Turnersburg Highway, Statesville, NC 28625

CVS Pharmacy, 4601 US Hwy. 220 North, Summerfield, NC 27358

CVS Pharmacy, 245 Roosevelt Ave., East, Wake Forest, NC 27587



CVS Pharmacy, 1142 North Broom Street, Waxhaw, NC 28173

CVS Pharmacy, 4600 Oleander Drive, Wilmington, NC 28403

CVS Pharmacy, 2302 South 17th Street, Wilmington, NC 28401

CVS Pharmacy, 606 Coliseum Drive, Winston-Salem, NC 27106



CVS Pharmacy, 3333 Robinhood Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27106



CVS Pharmacy, 5001 Country Club Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27104

A full list of drive-thru test sites can be found here.