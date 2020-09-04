DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A second person has died from the coronavirus in Davidson County.

The Davidson County Health Department said the person died from complications associated with COVID-10 on April 8, at Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center in Winston-Salem.

Health leaders said the person was in their late 80’s and had underlying medical conditions.

“It is with a heavy heart that we are reporting a second Davidson County resident has lost their life stemming from complications related to the COVID-19 virus. Our deepest condolences to the family, friends, and loved ones now and in the challenging upcoming days and weeks. While COVID-19 is not severe for everyone it infects, the loss of a second Davidson County resident is a reminder of how dangerous this virus can be for some. It is crucial our residents protect themselves, their loved ones, coworkers, and fellow citizens by limiting in-person interactions to essential functions,” Lillian Koontz, Davidson County Health Director.

Health leaders said it’s vital to follow the stay-at-home order to help save lives.

