Davidson College reports COVID-19 cluster on campus

Davidson staff said the students in the cluster are members of the baseball team, but any transmission among them likely was from social settings.

DAVIDSON, N.C. — As colleges and universities head back to school during a pandemic, COVID-19 clusters are turning up on campuses. Davidson College adds to the trend, announcing Friday of a coronavirus cluster at the school.

The college has since let Mecklenburg County Health Department know that this week they received five positive test results for which they have identified a possible connection.

"The protocols were successfully followed over the summer with our athletes and the only positive case developed after one student made an authorized trip home to another state. Training also continues outdoors even though the state of North Carolina permits indoor training by the teams."

The college mention out of an abundance of caution, all baseball activities will be suspended for two weeks.

Mecklenburg County Public Health Director Gibbie Harris issued the following statement in response to Davidson College's announcement:



"We are working with Davidson officials to assure that those who test positive for COVID-19 are appropriately isolated and that contacts are quarantined. We investigate any potential clusters and provide guidance as needed.



As we continue to see, this virus exploits any process flaw or failure to do what we know stops the spread...wear a mask, wash your hands and stay six feet apart."