DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A Davidson County Sheriff's Office deputy tested positive for COVID-19, officials reported.

After consulting with the Davidson County Health Department, the Sheriff's Office does not believe this deputy came into close contact with citizens while symptomatic and working.

The DCSO received the news on April 3. The deputy has remained self-quarantined for nearly two weeks due to the illness and will not return to duty until medically cleared, officials said.

The Davidson County Sheriff’s Office released this statement:

"The Davidson County Sheriff’s Office takes pride in the protection of our citizens and staff and we will continue to follow guidance from the CDC, the state, and our own local health department to best protect our staff and the community. We are following all recommendations available to stop the spread."

