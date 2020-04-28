DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A fifth person has died from the coronavirus in Davidson County.

The Davidson County Health Department said the person died from complications which were associated with COVID-19, Monday at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in High Point.

Health leaders said the person was in their mid-70’s and had underlying health conditions.

And said the person was a resident of Alston Brook in Lexington prior to admitted to the hospital.

“The loss of another Davidson County resident infected with the COVID-19 virus, regardless of any underlying health conditions is heartbreaking. Losing a loved one is never easy, but the challenges with visitation during a pandemic makes this even more difficult,” said Davidson County Health Director Lillian Koontz. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family, friends, and caregivers of this individual.”

The health department said it’s vital for citizens to monitor their health closely and to stay-at-home if they do not feel well.

