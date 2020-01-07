'It's really helped us to trace what’s going on' | A day in the life of a contact tracer

Contact tracers across the Triad have been busy making calls and trying to track down everyone who may have potentially been exposed to the coronavirus.

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — It's an important job that helps to track the spread of the coronavirus.

Contact tracers have been busy asking questions and making contact with people who have either tested positive or have come in contact with someone who tested positive for the coronavirus.

Rebecca Oakes is a contact tracer for the Rockingham County Health Department.

"If you have a positive case, we’ll contact that individual, if that individual has been in contact with someone else or a group of individuals then we’ll start to want to get a list of who those contacts, their phone numbers, contact information," said Oakes.

She's been making contact tracing calls for the Rockingham County Health Department for the last two weeks.

"If there’s a link to a case we want to know about it that way we can follow that chain of where they would’ve gotten it from and sort of what direction we need to go in," said Oakes.

Oakes said they'll ask patients about their symptoms, when symptoms started, if they've been to any social gatherings or parties, if they know anyone who's tested positive, and who they've been within 6 feet of for at least 15 minutes.

Oakes said she's glad she can be a source of information for people who need it.

"It’s been nice to talk to some of the individuals in the community and be that hub for them and quail some of their worries," said Oakes, "Because it’s a scary thing to think about."

Oakes said the contact tracing is making a difference in Rockingham County, when it comes to tracking down the spread of the coronavirus.