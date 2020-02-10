Deadline for COVID-19 family relief fund quickly approaching

According to state officials, the deadline for individuals to apply is Oct. 15. Officials said the grant amount is $335 total for each eligible individual.

NORTH CAROLINA, USA — The deadline for COVID-19 relief funds for NC families with children is quickly approaching, according to the North Carolina Department of Revenue.

According to the department of revenue, Gov. Roy Cooper signed the Coronavirus Relief Act 3.0 into law September 4, which was passed by the North Carolina General Assembly. NCDOR said the law includes the Extra Credit Grant program to be administered by the department.

Officials said according to the law, the purpose of the program is to “use funds from the Coronavirus Relief Fund to help families with qualifying children in North Carolina by providing economic support to assist with virtual schooling and child-care costs during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

State officials said the grant amount is $335 total for each eligible parent, even if the parent has two or more qualifying children. Officials said parents who are eligible must apply by the Oct. 15 deadline.

According to the North Carolina Department of Revenue:

NCDOR will award a grant to eligible individuals who report at least one qualifying child (age 16 or younger) on their 2019 state individual income tax return; spouses who file a joint state return count as one individual.

Eligible individuals who have filed their state return and reported at least one qualifying child do not need to take any action to receive the grant.

An individual who did not file a 2019 state tax return solely because the person’s gross income for the 2019 taxable year did not exceed the state filing requirements for the individual’s filing status (generally $10,000 per year if single and $20,000 per year if married) may apply for a grant.

An applicant must meet the all requirements referenced in the law, including having at least one qualifying child age 16 or younger for the 2019 calendar year, to apply for the grant by Oct. 15.

Visit the North Carolina Department of Revenue’s website for more information.

