'The spread is unbelievable' | COVID-19 contact tracers understaffed, but working to keep track of Delta variant

As the Delta variant fuels the surge in cases across Hampton Roads, health departments such as Chesapeake say their contact tracers are trying to keep up.

The Virginia Department of Health is asking for you to pick up the phone when contact tracers call you. It's the only way the department can help keep track of cases.

Chesapeake's Health District Epidemiologist, Lisa Engle, says they are now seeing much higher numbers than what they saw earlier this summer, blaming the Delta variant for the spread.

"I don't know how much more easily it could spread," said Engle. "We literally went from 10 a day and I feel like every week it was like 10 more, so it was 20 and then 30. Now, we're up about 100 a day."

The CDC aid in an un-masked and unvaccinated environment, one person carrying the original COVID-19 strain could infect on average about two people within about six feet proximity. However, if the carrier has the Delta variant, that person can infect up to four other people. Experts say this higher transmission rate is part of the challenge when tracing the virus.

Engle said their contact tracers also now have to worry about who is vaccinated and who isn't. It adds to the list of things they have to check off when making calls to people who are exposed to the virus.

"The spread is unbelievable. I thought it was bad the first time around. This is crazy," said Engle. "The unvaccinated people are the ones spreading the virus in this time."

On top of the rapid spread, Engle said they don't have enough contact tracers to keep up with the numbers.

She said her department in Chesapeake is looking for at least 20 more workers to track the virus. She said the reason they left was either because the department did not have enough work for them, or they found new jobs.

Not only are they short-staffed for contact tracers, but Engle said it's also difficult trying to get people to comply. She said the unvaccinated groups are the ones who pose the biggest threat with this Delta spread.

"People that are being seen in the hospital, whether through the ER or the ones admitted, it's 90% are the ones unvaccinated," said Engle. "There are people that refuse to answer the phone and I don't understand why. We're trying to help."

Engle said the best way to keep track of COVID-19 and find out if you've been exposed is using the COVIDWISE app.