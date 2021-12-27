Difficulties finding at-home COVID tests across Triad

As COVID case numbers continue to rise, people are finding it harder to find at-home COVID-19 tests.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — *Editors note: Video is from a previous story on an increase in COVID-19 testing in Greensboro*

As COVID cases continue to rise, it's getting harder and harder to find at-home tests.

Adler Pharmacy in Greensboro ran out just before Christmas and said their suppliers in the U.S. tell them tests are on backorder. Clement Ebhodaghe, a pharmacist at Adler Pharmacy, said “All efforts this time around hasn’t been very fruitful. I’ve called many people, called many companies and none of them have anything on hand as we speak right now.”

Because of the backorder issue, people are finding it hard to find at-home tests and are resorting to getting tested at sites, like Journey Adult Day Center.

Faatima Gumaneh got tested Monday at Journey and said she searched everywhere for at-home tests. "I’ve been looking for the past two days and haven’t found anywhere," Gumaneh said. "Everywhere is booked up and there are no at-home tests at Walgreens. This is the only place I found.”

Places like CVS and Walgreens have a limit on how many at-home tests you are able to purchase at one time. Because of the high demand, these places have been wiped clean of at-home tests and have just been able to conduct testing if an appointment is made.

The White House held a COVID-19 briefing call Monday to discuss testing.

“I know the lines have gotten very long in some states that’s why I ordered FEMA to set up pop-up sites in places with high demand to shorten the wait,” President Joe Biden said during the meeting.

WFMY reached out to the state to see when we will start seeing these sites pop up and was told they don’t have any details yet.