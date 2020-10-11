Doctors alarmed by Catawba County COVID-19 cases

Lenoir-Rhyne University leadership ordered classes to go remote the rest of the fall semester because of community spread.

HICKORY, N.C. — A group of Catawba County doctors pleaded for families to take COVID-19 prevention measures seriously in an open letter to the community this week.

The letter came out after the county set a local record for COVID-19 hospitalizations, and after Lenoir-Rhyne University ordered all classes at its Hickory campus to go remote the rest of the fall semester.

Dr. Billy Price, Jr., an internist based in Conover, was one of the doctors who signed onto the letter.

"We just need to have heightened alarm and realize this thing is going to be here for a while," Dr. Price, Jr. said.

Lenoir-Rhyne University's President, Dr. Fred Whitt, cited Catawba County's rising COVID-19 cases as the reason all fall classes are going fully-remote.

"As we thought about doing this, what if a student went into quarantine the next few days?" Dr. Whitt said. "They would miss Thanksgiving with their family."

The university also allowed students the option to leave their on-campus residences early, which, Dr. Whitt said, would help international students attempting to head home for the holidays.

However, Olivia Thorn, the university's Student Government Association president, said so far, only about a hundred students left their on-campus housing early.

"I think a lot of students would prefer to say on-campus with their friends rather than going home early since we already have a pretty long winter break ahead," Thorn said.

She said her fellow students are happy they were even able to return to campus in-person in the first place.

"We have done the best that we can to have social distant, COVID-friendly activities and to still have as much fun as we can while being safe," Thron said.