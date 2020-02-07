'Do your best to stay away from each other and wear a mask' | Doctors on best practices for holiday weekend

As many gear up for the Fourth of July, medical professionals are encouraging everyone to remember the importance of masks and social distancing.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — As travelers get their suitcases together for this holiday weekend, doctors are issuing a friendly reminder to pack a mask.

With AAA forecasting Americans to take 700 million trips this summer, some will come this weekend for the July 4th holiday.

"There’s not a whole lot different around the holidays then there is in our normal activities," said Chief Assistant Executive for Cone Health Bruce Swords, "The difference is there are more activities."

With trips planned to the beaches, mountains and backyard barbeques, Swords said it's important to keep the three W's: wear, wait, and wash in mind.

"If you’re 18 inches away from somebody for 20 seconds, that may be similar to being six feet away from somebody for 15 minutes," said Swords, "I think at the beach if you’re 20 or 30 feet away from the next group of people the utility of a mask is probably minimal. So I think in that situation that’s OK."

Dr. Michael Fitch at Wake Forest Baptist Health said check the guidelines of the destination you're heading because it can vary from place to place.

"Vacation destinations certainly have some risks because we have folks maybe coming from all over the country for a holiday weekend coming together and you may not know what exposures those folks have," said Fitch.

The Carolinas, Florida, and Texas have seen increasing cases in recent weeks. So, while North Carolina may be on the same level as some other states, Swords said that's no reason to let your guard down.

"The same rules hold if you’re staying here as if you’re traveling. Stay away from each other, wear a mask, wash your hands," he said.

Coastal communities like Myrtle Beach and North Myrtle Beach recently passed mandatory mask requirements in effect when out in public.

Myrtle Beach's goes into effect Friday, July 3.

When on vacation, doctors say to avoid large crowds.

"You can expect somebody in a crowd of 200 is going to have COVID. If somebody in a crowd of 200 has COVID and you’re in that crowd there’s a likelihood you’re going to come back with it," said Swords.