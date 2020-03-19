DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — The first case of coronavirus has been reported in Davidson County, according to the Davidson County Health Department.

The DCHD reported Thursday morning that a Davidson County resident tested positive for COVID-19.

The individual who tested positive reportedly traveled outside of North Carolina in the last two weeks but did not leave the United States, according to the DCHD.

“With this first positive COVID-19 case, our message remains the same to our community, protect yourself by following the CDC recommended guidance: wash your hands, limit travel to essential travel, maintain social distancing practices of six feet of separation and for those high-risk individuals stay in your home unless absolutely necessary to leave. The Davidson County Health Department will continue working closely with community partners to prepare and respond to this public health emergency”, stated Lillian Koontz, Davidson County Health Director.

The Davidson County Health Department is encouraging the community to adhere to the Governor’s mitigation recommendations and Executive Orders.

Casey Smith, Davidson County Manager shared, “We are confident in our public health department’s ability to respond to COVID-19 and will continue work to prepare and respond to the needs of Davidson County.”

Individuals who suspect they might be experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 should call their primary care provider or urgent care to discuss their symptoms so appropriate steps can be taken to protect themselves and others. We would also like to ask you not to use the hospital’s emergency room unless you are experiencing a true medical emergency. If you are experiencing a medical emergency please call 911. For more information from the Davidson County Health Department please visit our website at https://www.co.davidson.nc.us/883/COVID-19.



It is vital that information regarding COVID-19 comes from a reliable source such as the CDC, NCDHHS, and Davidson County Health Department.

