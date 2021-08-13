Are there enough COVID-19 vaccine doses in the US to provide booster shots?

Now that a booster shot has been approved, health experts say everyone will be able to get an additional shot, eventually.

HOUSTON — With headlines of booster shots for immunocompromised patients and even people lying to get an extra shot, is there enough supply to meet that demand?

The short answer for Americans is yes.

Earlier this summer, the government ordered another 400 million COVID-19 vaccine doses — half Pfizer, half Moderna. That was to make sure there is enough supply in case booster shots are needed for everyone, not just the immunocompromised. Plus to make sure there was enough when the FDA authorizes vaccines for children under the age of 12.

The U.S. government also has an option of buying updated versions of the vaccine that could target new variants of the virus.

Meanwhile, global health authorities are asking everyone to press the brakes on boosters.

The World Health Organization has called for a moratorium on boosters until the end of September. It wants every country to get at least ten percent of their population vaccinated before we talk about another shot.

It is concerned about a new, more dangerous variant emerging from a country struggling to get enough supply.

The U.S. is trying to help. It has donated and shipped more than 110 million doses of COVID vaccines to more than 60 countries, according to the White House.

Other wealthy countries, like Britain, have pledged to make similar donations. They are also donating money for staff and logistics to actually get those shots in arms.