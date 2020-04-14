PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — Due to continued uncertainty related to the duration of this global pandemic, Dollywood Parks and Resorts said it has taken actions to temporarily go into hibernation mode.

Dollywood said it will remain in hibernation mode with the minimal staff required to maintain business continuity until a re-opening date is clear.

All employees remaining active during this time are doing so at up to a 50% salary reduction. All additional employees will be on furlough until further notice, according to a statement from the park.

The park said furloughing enables officials to bring people back to work quickly and maintains healthcare benefits. The company is also paying 100% of premiums for people on its healthcare plan for the next few months, to provide additional support.

Dollywood said every person that works at Dollywood’s Parks or Dollywood’s DreamMore Resort and Spa is essential and this decision was not made lightly.

Dollywood Parks and Resorts said it will continue to monitor this developing situation, consult with medical experts and follow public health official recommendations, so it can reopen as soon as possible and bring people back to work.

