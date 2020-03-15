GAINESVILLE, Ga. — The sanctuary of a metro Atlanta church will be empty on Sunday when it holds its Sunday service - but it will still have the president of the United States watching online nonetheless.

"Tomorrow I have called for a National Day of Prayer," President Donald Trump tweeted on Saturday. "I will be tuning in to Pastor @Jentezen at the @FreeChapel Church in Gainesville, Georgia at 11:00 AM EDT. God Bless the USA!"

President Trump called for the special day after declaring a national emergency amid the coronavirus outbreak, now considered a pandemic.

"It is my great honor to declare Sunday, March 15th as a National Day of Prayer. We are a Country that, throughout our history, has looked to God for protection and strength in times like these," he wrote on Friday. "No matter where you may be, I encourage you to turn towards prayer in an act of faith. Together, we will easily PREVAIL!"

On his own account, Jentezen Franklin thanked President Trump for the recognition.

Like many churches across Georgia, Free Chapel was forced to avoid holding church at the physical location due to concerns of the fastly spreading coronavirus. However, it will continue to hold service online at the church's website.

President Trump and Pastor Franklin aren't strangers to one another with Franklin serving on Trump's Evangelical Advisory Board.

