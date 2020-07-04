ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — Rockingham County Health and Human Services recently received a kind gift just a little under a week shy of Easter Sunday.

The organization’s Division of Social Services was gifted 155 Easter baskets for foster children of all ages.

The donated baskets came from Missy Hayes and Heather Pryor from United Health Care and Optum.

“The kindness and generosity of our community is exactly what we need in these trying times,” said Rockingham County Health and Human Services.

The organization thanked the two donors for “thinking of their foster children.”

“Not only did our foster children have Christmas from donors, they will now have Easter as well,” wrote Rockingham County Health and Human Services in a press release.

And said they’ve received a ray of sunshine and hope.

