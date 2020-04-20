GREENSBORO, N.C. — Downtown Greensboro, Inc. and the Greensboro Chamber of Commerce announced they’ve teamed up to bring the “Virtual #DGSOBingo contest” on Monday.

Downtown Greensboro, Inc. said the two have created three versions of a bingo card with activities to help support Downtown Greensboro businesses from a distance.

“Participants who complete a bingo card before April 30 will be entered to win one of three staycation prize packages that could include overnight stays at local hotels, food, beverages, salon services and more,” read a statement from Downtown Greensboro, Inc.

Those who want to play just need to download a bingo card, check off a square each time they support a Downtown business, post their purchase with a “I support (the name of the business)” and the #dgsobingo hashtag, and then complete a contest entry form when they’ve gotten “bingo”.

What a better way to spend your time at-home?

Go to Downtown Greensboro, Inc.’s website in order to access a full page of rules, an entry form, and to download a bingo card.

FACTS NOT FEAR

Remember facts, not fear when talking about the coronavirus. You should take the same measures recommended by health leaders to prevent the spread of the flu and other viruses. That means washing your hands, avoiding touching your face, and covering coughs and sneezes.

RELATED: Facts Not Fear | What you need to know about the COVID-19 outbreak

WHERE YOU GET INFORMATION ABOUT THE CORONAVIRUS IS IMPORTANT

It is important to make sure the information you are getting about the coronavirus is coming directly from reliable sources like the CDC and NCDHHS. Be careful not to spread misinformation about coronavirus on social media.

For more information visit the CDC OR NCDHHS

NC CORONAVIRUS HOTLINE

The state also has a special hotline set up where you can call 866-462-3821 for more information on the coronavirus. You can also submit questions online at ncpoisoncontrol.org or select chat to talk with someone about the virus.

You can also text keyword VIRUS to WFMY News 2 at 336-379-5775 to find out more information.