ATLANTA — "Fauci Spring" is now available to enjoy in your home, while watching the nation's top infectious disease specialist, Dr. Anthony Fauci tell us what's going on with this pandemic.

Wild Heaven Brewery said "Fauci Spring," and another beer "Don't Stand So Close to Me," a German-style lager, were already in the process and needed names.

Nick Purdy, president of the metro Atlanta brewery with locations in Avondale Estates and on the West End, said the names were "just a bit of fun." He said "Fauci Spring" contains açai berries, so it "makes sense as a nod to being healthy."

"Fauci Spring" is a pale ale brewed with açai and "not-yet-named experimental hops." They say the 4.25% ABV is tropical and earthy with cocoa and berry notes.

Don't Stand So Close to Me, left, and Fauci Spring

Wild Heaven Brewery

Breweries, like so many other restaurants and retailers, are working around the clock trying to find new ways to stay afloat. Many have come up with new business models - delivery, curbside pickup or other means.

"Breweries are always community-minded and it's been wonderful to be supported by communities that see their local breweries as essential," he said.

Purdy said his beers are available to purchase online for curbside pickup. If you want one of these, though, you better hurry. He said both were "less than 100 case runs."

But that's not all. Wild Heaven has another new beer coming out in the next couple of weeks called "We Will Meet Again," inspired by Queen Elizabeth II's recent nationwide address in the United Kingdom.

"We're just trying to spread joy in a tough time," Purdy said.

11Alive is focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the virus. We want to keep you informed about the latest developments while ensuring that we deliver confirmed, factual information.

We will track the most important coronavirus elements relating to Georgia on this page. Refresh often for new information.

MORE HEADLINES:

Live updates | Coronavirus in Georgia

Lawrenceville restaurant converts into a grocery during COVID-19

Local taproom temporarily closed but still paying employees

Craft brewery matches local non-profit donations up to $25K

Gwinnett Co. brewery is brewing up something different during temporary closure