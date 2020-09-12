Dr. Fauci pleads with skeptical African-Americans to trust the coronavirus vaccine despite suspicion following Tuskegee experiment

Many take issue with the vaccine because of how quickly it was developed. But for Black Americans, the history of the Tuskegee experiments is cause for hesitation.

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — The coronavirus vaccine could hit the U.S. market as soon as next week. Many have expressed skepticism about the vaccine because of how quickly it was developed.

But for African-Americans the skepticism comes from historical context. It dates back the 1932 Tuskegee study. Researchers were looking for a cure for Syphillis. The study included 399 Black men who had the disease and 201 who did not.

Instead of giving the penicillin treatment to participants with the disease, the doctors studied their decline of health until they died.

In 1973, a class action lawsuit was filed on behalf of participants and their families. The U.S. government paid out $10M and gave lifetime medical benefits and burial services to all living participants.

Dr. Anthony Fauci spoke with black physicians about the hesitation of African-Americans. He says he understands.

"I will tell you all that I myself will be perfectly comfortable with taking the vaccine and I would recommend it to my family," Dr. Fauci said. "So, it really is a process of dying to dissect what the reason is for the skepticism are and to try and address them individually, fully respecting the underlying skepticism that you have every reason to have for historical reasons to balance those two, that's how I would approach it."

Dr. Fauci also believes the vaccine is safe because it was made in his lab and Black scientists were at the forefront.

"That vaccine was actually developed in my institute's vaccine research center by a team of scientists lead by Dr. Barney Graham and his close colleague Dr. Kizzmekia Corbett. Kizzi is an African American scientist who is right at the forefront of the development of the vaccine. So, the first thing you might want to say to my African American brothers and sisters is the vaccine you are going to be taking was developed by an African American woman and that is just a fact."