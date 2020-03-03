WASHINGTON — South Korea reported 599 new COVID-19 cases Monday, which brought up total infections in the country to 4,335 according to South Korea's Yonhap news agency.

26 people have died so far in South Korea, with the majority being elderly or having existing health issues, Yonhap reported.

According to Reuters, a growing number of local governments in South Korea are launching roadside testing centers. A temporary testing center in the city of Goyang was set up at a public parking lot as demand for testing has risen. 100 residents are reportedly seeking to get tested every day the city says, Reuters reports.

The mayor of Goyang, Lee Jae-joon spoke to CNN and said, "Many drive-throughs at places like Starbucks have come to South Korea," explaining how health officials were inspired by this model of service when it came to virus testing. "There's less face-to-face contact," said Lee Jae-joon. "If you operate a testing site indoors, there is concern that suspected patients can infect each other in the waiting room," the mayor said.

RELATED: Coronavirus: Answering the top 10 questions people have been Googling

CNN reported that one drive through tested as many as 384 people in one day. Officials say results are delivered within three days via SMS text message.

One driver told South Korean news outlet YTN, “I initially went to a community health center and had to wait more than one hour, so this is easier and faster.”

While Goyang has not been hard hit by the virus, as Reuters reports, fast surges of the virus have been reported in parts of South Korea which has stoked fears. The majority of cases in South Korea have been reported in the southeastern city of Daegu.