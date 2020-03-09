COVID-19 case at Dudley High School confirmed

Guilford County Public Health has confirmed an individual has tested positive for COVID-19 at Dudley High School.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — An individual at Dudley High School in Guilford County has tested positive for COVID-19, health officials said.

The Guilford County Health Department confirmed the positive case was reported earlier this week.

Anyone potentially exposed to the coronavirus at Dudley High School has been contacted directly, health officials said.

One building at Dudley was closed earlier this week for 24 hours for deep cleaning which followed guidelines laid out by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services. The building has since reopened, officials said.