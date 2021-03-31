East Carolina Football pausing team activities after test results reveal increase in COVID-19 cases

ECU director of athletics Jon Gilbert said the university made the decision to pause all football activities after speaking with the school’s medical staff.

GREENVILLE, N.C. — The East Carolina football team has paused all team-related activities effective immediately after latest testing results revealed an increase in COVID-19 cases within the program, according to university officials.

“All affected individuals will be isolated based on medical guidelines and those determined to have been in close contact will be quarantined in accordance with university contact tracing protocol,” East Carolina University said in a news release.

ECU director of athletics Jon Gilbert said the university made the decision to pause all football activities after speaking with the school’s medical staff Monday night and again Tuesday morning.

“I know it’s frustrating for our student-athletes, coaches and staff, but it’s a stark reminder we continue to live in a pandemic,” Gilbert said. “The safety of all people within the program remains our top priority.”

Gilbert said the university plans to continue testing and decide early next week when the team can return to activities.

University officials said the Pirates have completed five workouts since starting spring practice on March 19.

