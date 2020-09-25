NCDHHS to provide pandemic food stamp relief for students

The Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) program will provide a benefit on an EBT card that can be used to buy food.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) announced Friday the state will provide additional benefits to help families purchase food for children impacted by remote learning this fall due to COVID-19.

The Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) program will provide a benefit on an EBT card that can be used to buy food at authorized retailers, including most major grocery stores. Families do not need to apply for P-EBT, NCDHHS officials said.

Eligible families already receiving Food and Nutrition Services (FNS) benefits will receive an additional benefit on their existing EBT card, NCDHHS officials said. Eligible families who do not have an FNS or P-EBT card will be mailed a card.

Families who received P-EBT in the spring and are eligible under the new criteria will receive additional benefits on their original P-EBT card, NCDHHS officials said.

People being mailed a new card will receive the card within the next two to three weeks, NCDHHS officials said.