GREENSBORO, N.C. — "We circled this on the calendar a year ago," said Dan Morgan.

Leveneleven sits right across from the Greensboro Coliseum, where thousands of fans were supposed to be.

In the brewery, bar stools now sit empty, where Morgan expected fans to be.

"Its devastating. It really is," he said

It's an event Dan Morgan said would've been their biggest since they opened two years ago.

Wednesday's games gave them a taste of what could've been.

"We had a big rush between the early games and the late games. The place was packed and people were spending and drinking and having a good time," he said.

It didn't take long for the effects of the coronavirus to be felt beyond the ACC tournament.

"Most of the people that are nervous right now are your cruisers. So the cruise industry has been hit so hard it's hard to describe,"

Travel Agent Shane Lawrence says his phone has been ringing off the hook, with travelers concerned about their trips.

"It's major and it'll have a global impact. There's nothing bigger in any economy than travel," he said.

In High Point, one of the state's biggest economic drivers, the spring furniture market, postponed.

The pre-market was canceled altogether.

"Premarket is made up with about 500 people across the country coming to High Point look at new furniture product given the limited size of our group we felt we had no choice but to cancel," said Doug Bassett, Chairman of the Pre-Market Sponsor Group.

