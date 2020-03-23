DECATUR, Ga. —

As we see the number of COVID-19 testing locations grow in Georgia, one woman reached out to us to say - eight days later - she still hasn't received her test results for the virus.

“It’s really frustrating because now it’s been seven days. I still have no results, I have no resources to call," she told 11Alive.

The woman, who says she wants to remain anonymous, says told us she went to Emory University Hospital on Clifton Road on March 15. She said she had a fever that wouldn't go down. She was nauseous and unable to eat.

She says it was her doctor who wanted to test her for COVID-19.

“They tested me mainly because I had had the flu symptoms, like, that one week," she said. "Then, I went back to work and then, I got them again, so because of that recurring incidence, she said, let’s make sure."

After getting tested, she says she was handed a note, saying she would receive results in two to five business days.

More than a week after being tested, she's still waiting.

“We hear, you know, that there’s lots more testing going on, which is good, but, you know, it doesn’t really matter if on the back end," she said. "The results cannot be produced or made available, you know, in a timely fashion."

RELATED: Coronavirus in Georgia: COVID-19 cases soar to 800, 1 additional death

While she does not have any symptoms now, she says she still wants to know what her results are, for herself and for her coworkers.

“People at work, you know, I keep telling them, ‘I’ll tell you as soon as I know,' because, you know, they have their families too, so they need to make their plans," she said.

11Alive has reached out to Emory for comment, but as of early Monday evening has yet to receive a reply.

