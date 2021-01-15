GREENSBORO, N.C. — Eight UNCG students were among the more than 900 American undergraduate students selected to receive the prestigious Benjamin A. Gilman Scholarship to study abroad through the end of 2021.

UNCG has a strong history of Gilman awardees, with 151 recipients receiving over $500,000 in scholarship funds to put toward study abroad programs since the fall of 2012.

Jessica Nnanna is a senior undergraduate student who will be participating in this program this year. She will be headed to South Korea in February. I asked her if she was concerned about traveling abroad during a pandemic. "I feel more cautious than anything. I'm definitely going to approach the situation with caution."