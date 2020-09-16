Several Elkin Elementary School employees test positive for coronavirus

“At this time, the infected area is contained to one part of the building and does not include any classroom or learning space," the school said in a letter.

ELKIN, N.C. — According to a letter to school staff, the school said it was notified about one case by the Surry County Health and Nutrition Center Tuesday. On Wednesday, the school was notified by more employees at the school that they also tested positive.

“We do not have a cluster, which is five,” the letter said. “At this time, the infected area is contained to one part of the building and does not include any classroom or learning space. All planned protocols have been followed.”

To be cautious, EES said it will have remote learning through Thursday for deep cleaning.

“Custodians and maintenance personnel will be thoroughly cleaning and disinfecting all classrooms and the infected area over the next two (to) three days,” the letter said.