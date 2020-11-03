ELON, N.C. — Elon University has become the first college in the Triad to transition from classroom instruction to online learning for two weeks due to coronavirus concerns.

School leaders say students are encouraged to remain at home during the two weeks following Spring Break.

Campus offices and services will remain open, and operations will continue normally.

There are no cases of the novel coronavirus at Elon, and the school says this decision is in an effort to prevent the spread of germs.

RELATED: Duke University cancels on-campus classes, extends spring break due to coronavirus

RELATED: LIVE BLOG: Coronavirus in North Carolina