Elon University reports COVID-19 outbreak among student-athletes

Elon University said it has identified a COVID-19 cluster among football student-athletes.

ELON, N.C. — Elon University said since Tuesday at least 21 student-athletes tested positive for COVID-19.

That includes a cluster of cases among football student-athletes. They also said 18 student-athletes are exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms and are awaiting test results.

As a result, Elon Athletics suspended in-person workouts, weight training, and operations in all sports until further notice.

They have also moved students into isolation and conducted extensive testing of students on teams who may be exposed to COVID-19.

Elon University said the spread of cases among student-athletes appears to be primarily “related to social contacts outside of normal team activities.”