RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — Randolph County Schools said a case of COVID-19 at Southmont Elementary School is impacting its emergency feeding site.

The school’s emergency feeding site is closed through Friday, May 15. If you are in need of meals you can pick up food at Seagrove Elementary and Tabernacle Elementary during the closure.

Southmont Elementary’s emergency feeding site will reopen on Monday, May 18.

RELATED: Coronavirus in North Carolina | Some families affected by school closures will receive extra food benefits

RELATED: 'We have to do this carefully' | Governor Cooper talks reopening plans, 'cushioning the blow' to the economy

RELATED: Uber requiring photo verification that drivers are wearing masks

RELATED: 'It's hard to decompress' | Novant Health ICU nurses share fight against coronavirus

RELATED: 'I just want to see my mom and give her a hug' | When will families be able to visit their loved ones in nursing homes?

RELATED: Trouble getting a refund? These class action lawsuits can help

RELATED: VERIFY: Is it true hand sanitizers need a certain level of alcohol to be effective?

RELATED: Harris Teeter offering free COVID-19 testing in High Point

Stay connected to local, national and breaking news: Download the new WFMY News 2 app.

►Text the keyword APP to 336-379-5775

►DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE

►DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE

►For the latest weather conditions and forecast text the keyword WEATHER to 336-379-5775

►For local news stories right to your phone text the keyword NEWS to 336-379-5775

►Need our Call for Action Team? Text keyword CFA to 336-379-5775

►For traffic alerts text the word TRAFFIC to 336-379-5775