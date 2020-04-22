GREENSBORO, N.C. — More coronavirus deaths than actual cases in North Carolina were listed in what appeared to be a tabulation error on the website of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The error has now been fixed but viewers looking for information about coronavirus statistics early Wednesday morning brought it to the attention of WFMY News 2.

As of 11:30 Wednesday morning, the interactive map on the CDC's website still showed the total number of coronavirus cases in North Carolina as 6,764 but then lists the number of deaths at 14,427.

A time stamp on the map showed the website had most recently been updated Tuesday afternoon at 5:49 pm.

According to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, as of 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, the state has had a total of 7,220 coronavirus cases, 242 deaths, and 434 hospitalizations. The data was collected from 93 counties reporting.

The CDC relies on data collected from the state which is tabulated on its website to reflect national numbers.

The error in the data listed was not unique to North Carolina - the CDC also listed 0 deaths for Washington D.C. and under 4,000 deaths for New York, all glaringly inaccurate numbers based on what the local health departments are reporting on their websites.

Around 12:30 pm, despite a timestamp of 5:49 pm, April 20, the website appeared to have been updated to reflect numbers that were closer to this week's data but were still well off the mark.

Error in coronavirus numbers on the CDC website

WFMY News 2

That data also inaccurately showed total cases in the state at 6,493 and total deaths at 172.

However, another update at 12:52 pm Wednesday reflected the state's numbers for Tuesday.

CDC updates state numbers based on data confirmed at 4 pm ET the day before

WFMY News 2

The CDC's website states the most recent numbers posted for states those confirmed as of 4 pm the previous day.

CDC updates state numbers based on data confirmed at 4 pm ET the day before

WFMY News 2

To put things in perspective, the CDC is responsible for putting together data gathered on coronavirus from a total of 3,143 counties and county-equivalents in the 50 states and the District of Columbia.

CDC updates state numbers based on data confirmed at 4 pm ET the day before

WFMY News 2

It is unclear if the error that listed North Carolina deaths as 14,427 was caused by a technical glitch or human error in entering the data.

WFMY News 2 reached out to the CDC for an explanation of the tabulation error but have yet to hear back.

