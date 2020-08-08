Experts say months of quarantine create ‘caution fatigue’

But overtime experts say that can leave some people feeling drained and weary—what doctors call ‘caution fatigue.'

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Over the past several months, everyone has continued to adjust to “the new normal," which includes living in quarantine, constantly washing your hands, social distancing and wearing masks.

But overtime experts say that can leave some people feeling drained and weary—what doctors call ‘caution fatigue.'

It’s behaviors like this that can also lead to stress and anxiety. According to WebMD those keywords have been searched 7 times more this year compared to last year.

“As someone who suffers from anxiety before-- this has just compounded it,” mom Beth Parker said.

Others say another stress is adjusting to the dramatic changes the pandemic has forced. Lindsey Sanchez owns her own home organizing business called Prim Space, but she had to move her services fully virtual on top of juggling other new responsibilities too.

“For the foreseeable future my titles will be mom, homeschool teacher and business owner and it’s a lot to take on,” Sanchez said.

Doctors suggest you can find some relief from the stress by unplugging and taking a break from social media, getting physically active and creating a ‘COVID Bubble.’ This is an idea where you will find a small consistent group of friends who all follow the same health precautions as you and you feel comfortable hanging out with once a week.