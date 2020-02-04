CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A lot of people may be feeling pretty powerless to the coronavirus, and want to find ways to help others but don’t know-how. Facebook has an option that will tell you who is in need in your area, or who may be willing to help you.

Facebook isn't just the place to keep up with your family and friends, their new COVID-19 information center can connect you to people who need help or people who are offering their help.

People like Catherine Junkins in Lancaster, South Carolina.

"We have wonderful neighbors that live around us that have pacemakers, and family would come and see them often," Junkins said. "Now, their families are scared because they don't want to get them sick."

She'd already been helping a few neighbors with things like grocery shopping and dog walking but decided to use Facebook to expand her reach. "[I] fell in love with our neighborhood and those people and realized there's tons more in the community that need help," Junkins said.

After making her post offering help Wednesday night, she had 15 people reach out by Thursday at noon."They're really asking for the bare necessities," Junkins said.

"They're asking for cooked meals, food, hand sanitizer, Lysol, bleach, and I am begging people to stop hoarding that stuff."

Another big ask is for masks."I have a friend across the street, she's got a six-month-old son at home that she has to quarantine herself from,"

"I'm a seamstress on my off-time so I made her two reusable washable masks." She's now in the process of making 50 more masks, and with the help of her family and friends is getting to all the requests one by one."

She said her friends and family have donated food, we've gotten like 15 pounds of chicken breasts donated, tons and tons of fabric. Junkins said. Junkins said she's found this has been a great way to connect with other people and make a difference for people who need help.

