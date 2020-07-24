Family gatherings a growing concern for fueling COVID-19 clusters in the Triad

Experts said new clusters of COVID-19 are forming and blamed family gatherings where folks do not wear masks or practice social distancing.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Health experts are concerned about the continued increase in coronavirus hospitalizations and positive cases in North Carolina.

An infectious disease expert at Wake Forest Baptist Health described the current trend in the state as being in ‘a persistently moderately high category.’

Dr. Christopher Ohl said while the numbers have not increased tremendously, they're also not decreasing either.

Ohl said cases spread rapidly in sparsely populated rural areas alongside densely populated urban centers. They highlighted a concern with agricultural areas and minority communities that have a large number of frequent interactions with essential workers. Economically disadvantaged individuals were also hard hit by COVID-19.

“If you look at the population of a county and then look at the number of cases that are a fraction of the population, actually, some of the heaviest cases are in our agricultural counties out on the east side, particularly those that have a lot of pork farming,” he said.



Dr. Ohl added the case numbers are slightly down in Forsyth and Guilford.

“Here in Forsyth County and Guilford County, we’ve been pretty much stable in the last month with a number of cases. Perhaps here in Forsyth County, there’s been a bit of a decline, modest. Guilford may be a modest increase and that’s just the way I think it’s going to go on for a while during these warmer summer months and it’s just going to modulate a little bit up and down,” Dr. Ohl said.

The expert said new clusters of infection have also been forming and blamed family gatherings where folks do not wear masks or practice social distancing.



"Pay attention to those things. 'Hey, I want to have a backyard barbecue with three of the couples and invite some families over and do it outside and personally distance.' Even though it feels bizarre in that setting to wear a mask -- wear a mask,” he said.



He also warned of potential clusters of infections which are likely to occur with virtual or home school learning pods as families plan to collaborate to teach their kids. However, to avoid this he urged parents and educators to strictly follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines which were laid out for schools.

"Get on the website, look at the CDC guidelines because they pertain to you in that environment just as much as it would to a large school system,” Dr. Ohl said.

Some encouraging data he said was a decrease in infections in the Triad’s Hispanic communities which he credits to targeted education and testing efforts.

