Father of three is the 1,000th COVID-19 patient released from Triad hospital

The Winston-Salem man had COVID-19 and pneumonia and was hospitalized for five days, but raves about the care he received while at Wake Forest Baptist Health.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center discharged its 1,000th COVID-19 patient from its hospital on Thursday.

Carl Booker went to Wake Forest Baptist Health's emergency department on Dec. 12 due to severe difficulty breathing. Doctors diagnosed the father of three with COVID-19 and pneumonia. He was hospitalized for five days.

Booker's release is significant for both him and the hospital.

“Our front-line folks are working endlessly to try to get every patient to the point where they’re well enough to be discharged and that’s something to take great pride in,” Dr. Kevin High said.

Dr. High is Wake Forest Baptist's Health system president, as well as the president of the Atrium Health North Central/Western N.C. Region.

"Although a vaccine is on the horizon, it’s critical to remember that this pandemic is not over and we all must stay vigilant in our fight against this virus,” Dr. High said. "I am beyond proud of our staff for their continued dedication, resiliency and commitment to our patients throughout this pandemic."

Booker, thankful for the care he received, raved about how staff members treated him at the medical center.

“They took the time to get to know me and encourage me and with my diagnosis, I wasn’t able to have visitors, so this was very impactful for me; something very special that they didn’t have to do," Booker said, "I’m very thankful for the care they provided me with.”

Booker lives in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.