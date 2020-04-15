SURF CITY, N.C. — Since the COVID-19 pandemic many events have been canceled or postponed, especially weddings.

In Surf City North Carolina, a local photographer took to Facebook to share a story from a wedding celebration they shot over the weekend.

The post reads:

"This past weekend, I had the opportunity to be part of a BEAUTIFUL wedding that consisted in total of five people. This awesome couple had to cancel their Hawaiian wedding, honeymoon cruise and other celebrations. They put together a last minute ceremony to be held at a family member’s beach house. The bride was waiting on the groom’s wedding band that was to be delivered by the time of the ceremony. We had to leave a note on the front door to ask if he would bring the ring down to the beach. We began the ceremony on the beach and at the end of the ceremony my friend, Brandy, yelled “LOOK, IT’S THE FED EX MAN!” This sweet man came running down the sand waving the package. It was amazing! This should be a Fed Ex commercial. I’m going to work on that! Enjoy these sweet pictures! Congratulations to Mr. and Mrs. Perkins!"

RELATED: Columbia couple exchanges vows on Facebook live during coronavirus

RELATED: Cardboard cutouts pose as guests for wedding amid COVID-19

RELATED: Georgia couple in quarantine ties knot in drive-by ceremony