Capture the moment, but don't capture COVID | Taking photos with others without risking everyone's health

You want to make up for lost time, but you don't want to risk your health doing it

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Life is getting back to normal somewhat, with lockdown restrictions easing. As more and more people get together and make up for lost time, the cameras start to snap to capture the memories.

Before the pandemic, when you got together with friends, someone would grab their phone and say something, “Get closer, and I’m gonna take a photo of us.” Now, everyone may not have the same comfort level about getting closer, so don’t assume that they’d be ok with a photo.

If you want to maintain social distance, you can stand apart and lean it slightly, which will make you look closer in a photo. If you wear face masks in the photo, exaggerate your expressions to be more visible in the photos. It would be a good idea to keep your hands on your sides.