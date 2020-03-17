GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — The Guilford County Division of Public Health said it received confirmation of a positive COVID-19 case in Guilford County. The health department said the patient traveled to Orlando, Florida prior to the onset of symptoms.

Officials said the patient began experiencing symptoms upon return from out of state travel. The patient went to a primary care doctor for testing and went into immediate self-isolation. Guilford County Public Health said it is in continual communication with the patient, who is doing well.

“Since we have this first confirmed case, we anticipate additional positive testing. The County is heavily monitoring this case and will continue to address future cases as they arise. It continues to be important for the community to follow the preventive measures outlined by the CDC and contact their primary care doctors if they are experiencing symptoms," said Guilford County Interim Public Health Director Dr. Iulia Vann.

In consultation with the CDC and NC DHHS, GCDPH is following up directly with everyone who had close contact with the case and is at risk of infection.

