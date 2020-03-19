RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina's governor says the state has documented its first case of community spread of coronavirus as positive cases climbed to nearly 100 overall.

Gov. Roy Cooper said the state confirmed the case of community spread of COVID-19 in Wilson County, meaning the person testing positive had not traveled to a coronavirus hot spot or been in contact with someone known to have it.

Gov. Cooper also said unemployment benefit requests had surged to 18,000 since he issued an executive order Tuesday loosening the rules for such claims as businesses reduce operations due to social distancing and other virus-fighting measures. The state typically sees about 3,000 claims per week under normal circumstances.

Remember facts, not fear when talking about the coronavirus. You should take the same measures recommended by health leaders to prevent the spread of the flu and other viruses. That means washing your hands, avoiding touching your face, and covering coughs and sneezes.

It is important to make sure the information you are getting about the coronavirus is coming directly from reliable sources like the CDC and NCDHHS. Be careful not to spread misinformation about coronavirus on social media.

For more information visit the CDC OR NCDHHS

The state also has a special hotline set up where you can call 2-1-1 or 866-462-3821 for more information on the coronavirus. You can also submit questions online at ncpoisoncontrol.org or select chat to talk with someone about the virus.

