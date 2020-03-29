CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Mecklenburg County Public Health announced the first death in Mecklenburg County due to the COVID-19.

The individual was 60-years-old and passed away Sunday morning.

“Our sympathy and thoughts go out to this individual’s family,” said Gibbie Harris, Public Health Director. “This first death of a Mecklenburg County resident due to COVID-19 emphasizes the importance to stay at home and away from others to stop the spread of this virus.”

Mecklenburg County Health officials remind residents COVID-19 remains a very serious situation in the county and residents are required to comply with the stay at home order issued by Charlotte-Mecklenburg Emergency Management.

It is health official's goal to slow the spread of the virus in the community. Mecklenburg County residents are encouraged to help the community by following all public health orders.

There are 315 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Mecklenburg County. The county confirmed cases have continued to grow since the first reported case on Thursday, March 12.

