Vaccinated pregnant woman gives birth to baby with COVID antibodies | Connect the Dots

Doctors report a baby girl in Florida was born with the antibodies to fight COVID-19 thanks to her mom.

A new study says the Florida mother is a frontline healthcare worker who received her first dose of the Moderna vaccine when she was 36 weeks pregnant. She gave birth three weeks later to a healthy baby with COVID-19 antibodies.

Doctors believe the mother passed on those antibodies through the placenta, but more research needs to be done.

The idea of a mom passing on protections to her baby is not new.

Starting in the second trimester, a pregnant woman starts passing important disease-fighting molecules onto her fetus. This ramps up as the pregnancy goes on and is critical to helping newborns fight off infections.

These maternal antibodies help protect babies until their own immune system matures and they are old enough to be vaccinated themselves.