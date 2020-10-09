For ACC campuses, replicating pro-sports bubbles a challenge

Colleges can't match the limited-access bubbles from pro sports with students, student-athletes, instructors and employees coming and going from campuses daily.

RALEIGH, N.C. — Atlantic Coast Conference schools and other colleges across the country poised to kickoff football seasons face multiple challenges in trying to replicate the bubbles that have allowed the NBA and NHL to resume play amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Several ACC schools have turned to online-only courses in hopes of reducing campus populations and minimizing the risk of outbreaks.

That list includes North Carolina and North Carolina State calling off in-person undergraduate courses for the semester and clearing most students from on-campus housing.